Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has launched a Self-Service Customer Portal to enable consumers to access information on various products by the utility.

ZETDC said to access the information a customer is required to register for online account details where a completed application must be made.

“ZETDC has launched a Self-Service Customer Portal that will enable customers to access information on various products and services of the power utility. A customer is required to complete a form online and register for either a post-paid or prepaid account,” said the power utility.

After registering for an account using a username and password that has been created, a client will now be able to login to their account and be able to view information from the billing system.

ZETDC said through the platform, a customer is able to view their last three token purchases by entering a meter number.

“A consumer can enter the number of units they want to purchase and get confirmation of the amount they are required to pay or enter an mount and get the number of units.”

The portal also allows consumers to do the tracking of electricity connection application and progress on an online application for electricity connection can be tracked using a system generated P-Reference Number, said ZETDC.

Meanwhile, market watchers have welcomed the move by the power utility saying this was a step in the right direction as the world was moving towards digitalisation.

“The stance taken by ZETDC is a welcome development, which we expect to see other businesses emulating as the world is fast embracing digitalisation which has some positives especially enhancing the way people do business.

“Through technology, for instance, the banking sector of late is being transformed into a paperless economy which in essence reduces human interface and thus curbing vices such as corruption,” said an economic analyst, Mr Peter Mhaka. — @okazunga.