Gospel musicians Loice Namatai Chinyerere and Taziwa Brian Mbwizhu recently launched a collaborative album titled “Munoera” at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

The eight-track album has songs such as “Munoera”, “Ndaiwana Hama”, “Mwari Muri Zuva” and “Muri Mutsvene”

Both Namatai and Taziva are sponsored by Mr Denias Zaranyika, who came up with the idea of the collaboration.

Guest of honour at the album launch was award-winning gospel musician Janet Manyowa, who is listed among the 100 most influential young Zimbabweans under 40.

The duo has worked together before.

Taziva (25) has produced some of Namatai’s previous works, while Taziva himself has had his own musical productions.

Namatai (24), a B-Tech in Computer Science graduate from the Harare Institute of Technology, has been in the youth programme that is being run by Manyowa.

Her musical career dates to 2014 when she joined a group called Inner Praise.

In 2016, she recorded a single which was produced by Taziva titled “Pedyo NeMuchinjiko”. Between 2016 and 2018, she did other singles, namely “Neni Handikurasi”, “Muripano” and “Ndoramba Ndichinamata”. “I am hugely indebted to Janet and Mr Zaranyika for their invaluable assistance in my journey as a musician,” said Namatai. “I love to sing. In an age of so many distractions, especially among the youths, singing grabs the attention of all our senses and focuses us to the way God wants us to live.

“I find that when I sing, my heart, soul, mind and inner strength altogether are focussed entirely and completely on God. I believe it’s the same feeling that envelopes my fans and anyone that comes across my productions.”

Taziva started his musical career at the age of 13 when he joined a church choir.

His music career blossomed at high school when, together with friends, they formed a music group. After high school, he took his music to another level when he started learning how to play keyboards. He met Mr Zaranyika at a church conference.

Impressed by Taziva’s talent, Mr Zaranyika offered to help him develop his musical career and went on to help him record his first album called “Sezvandiri”.

“I am grateful to Mr Zaranyika for his patience and assistance,” said Taziva. “His views on my music have helped me a lot to take my talent to another level. As it stands, we are looking forward to having more powerful recordings.”