Entries for the second edition of the Star FM Music Awards opened yesterday and will close on January 12, 2020, ahead of the awards ceremony in February next year.

The awards are held to honour local musicians in many genres and the ceremony, aimed at promoting Zimbabwean music, will be held at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale on February 22.

Speaking at the launch of the awards at the radio station in Harare, general manager for Zimpapers Radio Services, Comfort Mbofana, said preparations for the ceremony had begun with entries for submission being called for as from yesterday.

He said they were looking at moving the awards ceremony to other parts of the country in future.

“We are happy that the awards are back,” said Mbofana. “A lot has been happening behind the scenes in the past months and I would like to thank our sponsors for their tremendous support.

“This time the event will be running under the theme, ‘Music in Colour’ because whenever you listen to music, it puts you in a mood, it puts you in colour.

“We are going to have a workshop leading to the awards and we will be discussing matters of musicians and their welfare and how best we can help each other. It is more of educating each other as part of our roadmap.”

Langa Ndlovu, who is the manager of the awards, announced the roadmap.

“We are opening entries today (yesterday) and all artists who meet the requirements should start submitting,” he said. “A panel of adjudicators will sit on January 19, 2020 and nominees will be announced on January 27, 2020 and voting for People’s Choice Award will begin on that day.”

Last year, the awards show got 1 800 music entries and this year a total of 16 categories have been lined up.

Some of categories are Best Afro Pop Song, Best Collaboration, Best House Song, Best Male Artist, Best Sungura Song, Best Gospel Song and Best Zimdancehall Song.