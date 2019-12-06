Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI-AWARD winning Bulawayo hip hop artiste Asaph has been roped in for a mega bash in Harare which is being hosted by DJ Stavo.

The bash taking place at Wood Sensations Club at the Long Cheng Plaza has been dubbed DJ Stavo and Friends and is slated for December 21.

According to event organiser, DJ Stavo, he has invited pretty much everyone he has worked with in the arts industry over the years to the party. He said this is his way of celebrating the festive season by creating a spirit of oneness.

Among those who have been invited are South Africa’s AKA, Naak Musiq and Distruction Boyz as well as locals Winky D, Ex Q, Nutty O, Hillzy and Tammy Moyo.

“I’m bringing in all the people that I’ve connected with in the industry for this party. I’ve roped in Asaph as we have a track (Summer Ride) together. He’ll be one of the headliners of the event,” said Stavo who is popularly known as ‘The Kwekwe Hustler’ although he is now resident in Harare.

The DJ, who has done very well for himself with collaborations with the likes of Professor, Shota, Jah Prayzah, Roki, the late Mandoza and Oliver Mtukudzi, ExQ and Gemma Griffiths, said the party is also a celebration of life.

“I’ve met different people in the industry and having them under one roof will mean a lot to me as we’ll all celebrate life and prepare for the New Year. We hope to end the year on a high note and I’ve also invited DJ Twitty, one of Durban’s finest DJs to the party,” said DJ Stavo.

With most of his videos receiving airplay on international channels, DJ Stavo said the bash is also, most importantly, meant to promote local talent which he feels should be recognised at a global level.

“DJ Stavo and Friends is a show to further promote local talent that we feel should go global. Having international acts to support is to send a message out there that we’re all one.”

One of the event organisers, Dee Nosh of DTL Events said all was in place for the gig. He said it was going to be one of its kind as it will definitely put local talent on the regional map.

“As a promoter, I’ve worked closely with artistes and have never encountered such a show which puts locals first. I’d like to commend Stavo for this initiative which will definitely grow the local music industry and likely expose our artistes to international trends through interaction with established artistes,” said Dee Nosh. – @waynecas