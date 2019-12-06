Showbiz Reporter

ALL is set for the summer fashion drive taking place at the Bulawayo AMC Suzuki Centre today.

The fashion show being hosted by G-Factor is set to revive Bulawayo as the glorified epicentre of fashion art and culture in Zimbabwe while also promoting the city’s fashion designers. It is also meant to engage and promote the corporate world fashion sense.

Designers from across the country have been lined up to showcase their clothing under the theme “Sexy is Boss”, which seeks to expose the funky and classy clothing which can be worn by the corporate world. Six designers will showcase high fashion couture, corporate wear, street wear and ready to wear prom diaries. Godwill Tasunga, the founder of G-Factor, said through the fashion show, they want to unearth the cultural artistic talent of designers in the context of the fashion wear of the corporate world.

“This event is meant to create a platform that will change the arts culture. This is a car affiliated concept that will unravel African limitations when it comes to corporate fashion in Bulawayo,” said Tasunga. “The show will be running under the theme ‘Sexy is Boss’ as we’re trying to convey a message that it is okay for one to look sexy in the corporate world.” He said the event will not only be a fashion showcase but an entertaining night to remember.

“The event will feature performances from BAA winner, Novuyo Seagirl, alongside fast-rising hip hop artiste Kilemoy whom we expect to give the crowd their money’s worth.

“For designers, we’ll have Sozinio, Urban Fusion, Inkocy and Leico designs who’ll be working together to create the best fashion. The idea is to re-establish Bulawayo as the glorified epicentre of fashion arts and culture in Zimbabwe and internationally,” revealed Tasunga.