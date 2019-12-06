Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO councillors have recommended that Government’s devolution funds be channelled towards water reticulation projects as water was the major crisis affecting the city.

Bulawayo is facing a serious water crisis that has seen residents enduring a 96-hour weekly water shedding exercise due to depleting water levels in the city’s major supply dams.

The BCC has already decommissioned two supply dams Umzingwane and Upper Ncema leaving the local authority drawing water from four out of its six dams that are now 36 percent full.

Power cuts have worsened the city’s water problems resulting in the municipality failing to pump water from its remaining water bodies.

According to the latest council report, councillors said devolution funds would have a huge impact in water reticulation.

Councillor Mlandu Ncube felt that devolution funds should be used for water reticulation projects.

He said residents currently need water compared to other services.

“The devolution laws were passed in 2013 and Central Government should backdate devolution funds,” Clr Ncube said adding that the Ministry of Finance and Development should be engaged regarding the issue.

Clr Rodney Jele concurred and said devolution funds should be channelled to water reticulation projects.

He said Ward 17’s peri-urban area needed clean water as well as Ward 28 Cowdray Park.

“The amount used in the construction of the school should be transferred back to acquire more water bowsers,” Clr Jele said.

Other councillors also recommended that the funds be used to repair boreholes.

They expressed concern over delays in attending to burst water pipes resulting in council losing a lot of water.

Alderman Clayton Zana said there was a need to avail water information to all residents and constant updates regarding the water situation should be made.

He said with the supply dams at only 36 percent full, residents should be encouraged to conserve water. Other councillors called for the establishment of other water sources.

In response, Councillor Donaldson Mabuto said that all the issues that had been raised would be looked