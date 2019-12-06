Sifelani Tsiko and Ellen Chasokela, Harare Bureau

RAINS are returning as a cloud band moves east from Botswana, with the Meteorological Services Department warning of isolated thunderstorms in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

The department urged people to take precautions.

In a statement, the MSD said isolated thunderstorms remained a possibility as the moisture continues to spread eastward across the country.

“Due to moisture-associated with a cloud band over Western Zambia into Botswana; isolated thunderstorms occurred in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces, with Victoria Falls and Plumtree recording 8mm and 4mm respectively,” said the department.

“Cool moist winds from the South-East of the country have begun strengthening. The provinces of Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Manicaland should be cloudy and cold with light drizzle in places.

“Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, northern areas of the Midlands and parts of Mashonaland West expect mostly cloudy and humid with isolated thunderstorms.

“Elsewhere it should be mostly sunny and hot. Isolated evening thunderstorms remain a possibility as the moisture continues to spread eastward across the country.’’

The MSD urged citizens to take the necessary precautions during this period.

“Mindful of these strong winds; remain indoors when roof tops have been blown off and hide under desks or tables,” it said.

“It has been proven that thatched huts are more resistant to wind than metal or tile roofed houses. Do not hide under isolated trees during storm activity.

“Persons in malaria prone areas (like Chiredzi and all places in the Zambezi valley) should take necessary precautions (insecticides spraying, applying mosquito repellents, sleeping under mosquito nets).

“High temperatures provide a conducive environment for breeding of mosquitoes during the rainy season.”