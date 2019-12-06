With an already groundbreaking lineup of acts on the bill for Flytime Music Festival 2019, Flytime Promotions has just announced the one and only African Giant and Grammy-nominated, BURNA BOY as the HEADLINING artist for #Day5 of its five-day music festival.

Christmas 2019 will be one to remember, as Flytime Promotions is set to host fans and concertgoers to a CHRISTMAS concert like NO OTHER, with BURNA BOY LIVE.

Unarguably, Burna Boy has had one of the Best 2019s with sold-out concerts, international features, international press and more. Burna Boy is a true embodiment of the Flytime Music Festival saying “Nigeria to the World”.

The city of Lagos will host the biggest five-day music festival at Eko Convention Center from Friday 20th to Wednesday 25th December 2019.

The lineup of events starts with the longest-running concert in West Africa – Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged on Friday, December 20th. Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged will feature hip-hop legend Mase and Grammy-nominated teenage reggae sensation, Koffee.

Day 2, the throwback concert, will host legendary RnB vocal group and international award winners, BoyzIIMen. The newest addition to the Flytime franchise, the Alternative Night is on Day 3 December 22nd and will feature HOT GIRL Megan thee Stallion as well as many of Nigeria’s top acts such as ShowDemCamp, DRB Las Gidi and more.

Day 4, which has been previously announced to much excitement, will have the feature the first headliner, our very own African Bad Gyal, TIWA SAVAGE on December 23rd 2019.

Under wraps for months, the Day 5 act has been under much secrecy as concertgoers wondered who Flytime would announce next! The organizers of the remarkable festival did not disappoint!

The Christmas Day HEADLINER concert is going to be shut down by world-renowned A-list Nigerian artist, multiple award winner and Grammy Awards nominee, BURNA BOY! At Burna Boy LIVE. Get ready for the most explosive performance yet, as Flytime turns up the heat to the HIGHEST degree Lagos has ever witnessed.

Christmas belongs to Flytime! King of December!

Flytime Promotions; Celebrating 15 years of remarkable concerts.

Tickets: General Admission N15,000 – VIP Standing N50,000.

BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW on www.flytimemusicfestival.com and follow @flytimemusicfestival for more information.

For tables, call The Concierge Company on 0802-144-0206 or 0814-888-0937 or email tables@theconceirgecompany.net

