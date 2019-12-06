Abuja — The Showcasing the Artistry of God’s Excellence, S.T.A.G.E 2019 Music Concert thrilled Abuja residents to inspirational performance of all musical genres.

The organizers of S.T.A.G.E 2019 talent hunt, the Summit Bible Church, said young people in Nigeria are enormously endowed with talents by God and it became necessary for the Church to discover and help them to put these talents into positive and profitable uses, hence the concert and talent hunt.

According to the Pastor, Summit Bible Church, Abuja, Dr. Andy Osakwe, the essence of the concert is to unmask the creativity in young people and help them galvanise their talents to add value to the lives of other people.

He further stated that S.T.A.G.E is not just a show, but a ministry that provides training and capacity building for artists in terms of stagecraft, professional voice and technical training, entertainment/performance management, and ethics and etiquette as it relates to the creative industry.

The concert was held at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja, which drew thousands of residents from within the city center and satellite towns.

He said: “S.T.A.G.E means Showcasing the Artistry of God’s Excellence. It was initiated in 2003 out of the need to discover new expressions and talents through performing arts and provide a platform for youths to showcase their talents and help them grow to achieve those successes.

“S.T.A.G.E is not just a show, it is a ministry and through the academy, we provide training and capacity building for the artiste in the area of stagecraft, professional Voice and technical training, entertainment/performance management, and ethics and etiquette as it relates to the creative industry.”

Meanwhile speaking on the performances by various young people and groups, one of Abuja residents, Mercy Jacob, described the performance and organization as awesome.

“It is a programme that I feel every person can be inspired by. This is my first time attending the programme, but I have been inspired by the different artists, through music, choreography, jokes and the creativity displayed here”, Jacob said.

Finalists that emerged at S.T.A.G.E 2019 talent hunt were Nathan Thomas, Joseph Iditere and Worship Yakubu. Interestingly, artistes such as Tim Geoffrey and The Xtreme Crew, Ada Ehi, Dunsin Oyekan, and Sarah thrilled the audience with their music performance.

vanguard