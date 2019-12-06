Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE HIV Prevention Soccer League will hold its prize-giving ceremony at Isilwane Youth Centre in Old Pumula tomorrow.

The Prevention Soccer League is a social league created by a community-based youth organisation, Youth Creative Ideas (YCI).

The league’s objectives are to promote male involvement in the fight against HIV and create demand for HIV and other health-related services.

“The ceremony is to honour players and teams in the league for another successful season. The National Aids Council (Nac) is the guest of honour at the ceremony,” said Thinkwell Fundira, public relations officer of the HIV PSL.

Nac has been supporting the league since its inception in 2015. The league started with 16 clubs and has now grown to 20.

Prizes will be given to the league’s top goal scorer, the league’s team of the year and coach of the year.

The HIV PSL has boosted the combination approach to the fight against HIV, offering different services at soccer matches to provide such services. It has also created an environment for the discussion of HIV issues in the community.

Nyaradzo Funeral Services, United Refineries, Swcheppes and Delta Beverages sponsor some of the league’s initiatives.