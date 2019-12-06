Cape Town — Gospel Singer Neyi Zimu has died.

The family of Neyi Zimu released a statement to the media confirming that the singer died in hospital on Wednesday after “a struggle with a difficult illness.

According to Move Magazine, Neyi was diagnosed with skin cancer.

The publication said that the Jehova Re Tshepile Wena hitmaker’s skin started showing changes earlier this year and he began to appear in public and onstage wearing gloves. The changes soon began to show on his face too, but he kept on performing even as his condition worsened.

EFF member Floyd Shivambu tweeted on Thursday morning his condolences, saying: ” Rest In Peace Pastor Neyi Zimu!”

Source: The Juice