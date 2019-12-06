Johannesburg — A steady stream of tweets have continued to pour in for gospel star Neyi Zimu who died in hospital on Wednesday following a long illness.

In November Move! Magazine reported that the singer had been diagnosed with, what his brother called, “a very rare skin cancer”. Industry friends of Neyi had taken to social media at the time to ask for people to pray for the Jehova Re Tshepile Wena hitmaker’s recovery.

On Thursday, following news of Neyi’s death, fans and friends once again turned to Twitter, this time to share messages of sorrow.

TV and radio personality Refilwe Modiselle said she was left heartbroken by the news.

“That man blessed us musically & probably got me through some of the hardest times in my life when I listened to his songs. I was blessed enough to even meet him last year & just chat. Death be not proud. Condolences to his family,” she wrote.

The South African government shared the following message: “We are very sad by the passing of gospel artist and worship Pastor Neyi Zimu who lost his battle with cancer. We send our condolences to his family and friends. His music touched many #RIPNeyiZimu.”

Source: The Juice