Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

ENTRIES for next year’s Star FM Music Awards opened this week with musicians from across the country being urged to enter their works before the January 12 deadline.

The awards ceremony, whose theme is “Music in Colour”, will be held at the Zimbali Gardens in Harare on February 22.

Now in their second year running, the Star FM Awards are aimed at identifying musical excellence and providing a multifaceted celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Zimbabwean music.

Announcing the dates for the awards ceremony on Wednesday, Comfort Mbofana, Zimpapers radio services general manager, said the prestigious awards were back with a bang.

He said to enter the awards, one can visit the Star FM Music Awards website, www.starfmmusicawards.co.zw and submit their entries there.

Mbofana added that they are looking at moving the awards show from Harare and spread it across the country in the near future to give other provinces a chance to host it.

Langa Ndlovu, the manager of the awards, announced the event’s roadmap saying: “A panel of adjudicators will sit on January 19, 2020 and nominees will be announced on January 27, 2020 during which day voting for the People’s Choice Award will open”. Last year, ExQ, the ‘Tsvigiri’ singer took home five awards in Best Afro Pop Song, Best Collaboration, Best Male Artiste, Best Album and Most Played Song categories. Janet Manyowa and Enzo Ishall won two awards each.

Below is the list of Star FM Music Awards categories in which artistes can submit their works:

Best Afro Pop Song

Best Collaboration

Best House Song

Best Male Artiste

Best Sungura Song

Best Gospel Song

Best RnB Song

Best Zimdancehall Song

Best Duo/Group Song

Best Hip Hop Song

Best Song by a Zimbabwean in the Diaspora

Best Producer

Best Newcomer

Best Album

Best Female Artiste

Song of the Year