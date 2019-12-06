Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 1-2 Talen Vision

FC Talen Vision are through to the John Landa Nkomo Memorial Cup final after edging rivals Bulawayo City at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The final of the annual competition is set for Sunday at the same venue.

Vision will face ZPC Hwange, who beat Makomo 2-0 in the other semi-final played in Hwange.

Talen Vision got their goals from Mlungisi Ncube in the sixth minute and Obidiah Tarumbwa, who struck from close range in the second stanza. Zephaniah Ngodzo scored City’s consolation from the spot kick on the stroke of full-time.

Mark Mathe, who took charge of Vision in the absence of Mkhuphali Masuku, was pleased with his charges’ display.

“It was a good game considering that we had disbanded for pre-season. You would have to consider things to do with the fitness of both sets of players going into a game such as this one, but we came here with a game plan which we implemented well. We managed to create a number of chances and on another day we could have scored more. All in all, l am happy that we have progressed to the final,” said Mathe.

City coach Try Ncube said: “I’m not happy with the performance; you could see they wanted it more than us. We lost the game because we did not have enough fighting spirit.” – @innocentskizoe