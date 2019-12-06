Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-16 boys’ baseball team is expected in camp at Hamilton High School in Bulawayo today to prepare for its participation in the South Africa inter-provincial tournament in early 2020.

The national side will face South African provincial sides at the annual baseball event. South Africa play Elite baseball, which Zimbabwe is moving towards, and this tournament will provide them with an opportunity to measure their performance level on the international stage.

“The boys will start arriving for camp today. This is one of the three camps that have been lined up ahead of next year’s tournament in Cape Town. This is our first camp and it’s very important to bring everyone together. The main goal is to strategise and build a strong team that will give us good representation,” said national baseball coach Shepherd Sibanda.

“The South African provincial sides are very strong because of the high-performance academies they have, but we are hoping to do well,” he said.

Squad

Tinotenda Satore, Leopord Mugou, Tanaka Marauro, Percy Verenga, Mduduzi Ndlovu, Thabo Ncube, Ashton Chivizhe, Clayton Mpofu, Lucas Majoni, Albert Mkandla, Dumolwenkosi Tshuma, Predigious Kwenda, Ethan Peters, Fortune Mhlanga, Brian Muropa, Kwanisai Tanaka, Gawananeni Ropes, Charara Panashe, Takawira Shepherd, Magare Munashe. – @innocentskizoe