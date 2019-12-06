Yesteryear chanter Edwin Nyaruka, popularly known as “Potato”, has bounced back to stage live performances after eight years in hibernation.

Nyaruka, who rose to fame in the early 90s with his unique chanting style, became a household name after featuring on the late Andy Brown’s song “Mapurisa”.

He returns on stage tonight at Kasi Kasi Bar in Mabvuku, where he is set to rekindle his romance with fans as he launches his new album, “Bhutsu”.

In an interview with The Herald, Nyaruka said he decided to temporarily shelve music following a series of events in his life.

“Music is in my DNA,” he said. “I went to Namibia to seek greener pastures and came back in 2016 to release what I can say was my last album, ‘Wandidzorera Murudo’. It didn’t do well and I was disappointed, but my friend told me not to give up. I went back to studio earlier this year to record ‘Bhutsu’.”

The album has seven songs that include “Munondivenga”, “Chema-chema”, “Kundida” and “One Love”.

“During my time, we had seasoned and great musicians and some have passed on,” said Nyaruka.

“I met Major E and we did a collaboration. I still adore the late Andy. He taught me a lot.”

“I am yet to do a collaboration with his daughter Ammara Brown as a dedication and remembrance of my past.”

Nyaruka urged local promoters and producers to include legends or pioneers in their shows.

“I have approached some promoters to engage us on shows because I believe my music still appeals to executives who grew up listening to me.

They need to know that I am still relevant,” he said.

“I tested the waters last week in Mbare where I sampled my album and the crowd went crazy.”

Nyaruka recently shot a video of his previous song in Victoria Falls.