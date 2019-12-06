Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ONE of Zimbabwe’s leading financial service providers, Zimnat, has launched its own bureau de change. The new outfit, which will be trading as ZFX Bureau de Change, is a registered Tier Two bureau de change, which will provide both foreign exchange and money transfer services.

Zimnat group chief executive officer, Mr Mustafa Sachak, said ZFX will combine customer-tailored financial services and technology to bring convenience to its customers.

“As a business that is guided by the purpose of making life better, we are driven to always come up with financial solutions that empower all our stakeholders to reach their full potential. The idea of coming up with ZFX was born out of the need to ensure we provide a holistic financial service for our customers.

“In that vein we have also partnered with World Remit to ensure that our customers can also receive money from their benefactors in the diaspora and be able to change it under one roof,” he said.

Mr Sachak said Zimnat hoped that ZFX would strengthen foreign currency availability on the interbank market by providing competitive exchange rates.

“This bureau de change has also been born out of the need to provide a safe, legal and convenient place for changing one’s money and leveraging on our widespread distribution network. We hope to provide this convenience in all four corners of the country,” he said.

The new bureau de change allows customers to convert their foreign currencies, including United States dollars, British pounds, South African rands and Botswana pula, at competitive market rates. — @okazunga.