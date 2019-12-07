Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

PRIMARY school children gathered at the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo on Wednesday for the Christmas Carols in celebration of the festive season.

The carols organised by the Rotary Club of Bulawayo and the Bulawayo City Council had performances from Coghlan Primary School, Convent Primary School, Masiyephambili Junior school and Methodist Church Choir.

Rotary Club director, Neverson Mahubaba, said this year, they held the Christmas Carols (carols whose lyrics are on the theme of Christmas) early in the month in order to get school children to participate before they disperse for their holidays.

“We decided to do the Christmas Carols earlier while school kids are still around before they go for the holidays. This is the first public celebration that we’ve had so far as we gear up for the Christmas festivities,” Mahubaba said.

Bulawayo residents came together in support of the school children and entering the venue was in the form of a donation as the event was meant to raise funds for a children’s home.

It was a good evening of singing carols and it definitely got people into the festive season mode as they sang along with the primary kids while holding their candles.

The event was graced by the Mayor of Bulawayo, Solomon Mguni, who lit the first candle.

“We’re very happy as the City of Bulawayo as we’re getting into the Christmas season and all the wonderful carols that we are doing today (Wednesday) are for the Christmas spirit to go around everyone as a city,” said Mguni.

The carols officially marked the beginning of Christmas celebrations in the city as a three-day Christmas event which kicked off yesterday is underway at Nketa Park. The celebrations have performances from Iyasa, Asaph, Sotsha Moyo, Ezimnyama, Hloseni, Simunye Simunye, Msiz’Kay and Kaisa Arts among others.

On December 13, there will be the official lighting of Christmas Lights at Centenary Park and the Mayor is expected to switch them on. — @waynecas