Researchers from Picodi took a look at the pricing of 233 of the biggest fibre internet providers in 62 countries taking into consideration the following factors:

How expensive is the internet?

Where is surfing the net the cheapest?

In which countries is super-fast internet easy accessible?

The higher the speed the more you’ll pay – that’s a given. Here’s what consumers in the 62 countries considered pay for 100Mbps internet:

Whilst South Africa is the most expensive on the list at $87.24, comparing South Africa’s 100Mbps plan with ZOL’s 100Mbps plan seems like a steal as that will set you back around $156.5.

The researchers also looked at how much speed you get when you part with $20 around the world: