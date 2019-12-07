After weeks of excitement and anxiety it all goes down tonight at the first edition of the Livespot X Festival where American female rapper and Grammy awards-winning star, Cardi B will be the headliner alongside Nigeria’s finest superstar singers. Perhaps, the biggest imagination running wild has been the prospect of having Nigeria’s hottest, sexiest, female showstopper, Tiwa Savage and the American ex stripper strutt their stuff on the same stage.

With quantum of sexiness, elecrifying stagecraft and mesmerising attitude one can only expect the duo to form a formidable pair that will send the festival into ecstatic eruption of emotions.

But Tiwa Savage will not be the only Nigerian star to give the American wings to fly, there are others like Burna Boy, Olamide, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Darey, Reekado Banks, Skiibii, Fire Boy, Joeboy and others.

Earlier in the week, the rapper was embroiled in another rumour of her man, Offset cheating on her again. It however turned out it was a mischief being played out by a hacker.

Cardi B performs in Lagos today and moves over to Accra on Sunday to round off her first African tour.

Speaking on the lineup of music acts, the Chief Creative Director, Livespot360, Dare Art Alade, had this to say,

“We know how much love the fans have for Cardi B and this was one of the reasons we chose to give fans a special experience to see the queen of hip-hop live in Lagos. However, we also are aware of the massive appeal of some of our Nigerian music acts. This show will not be complete without these music stars, and this is why we are thrilled to announce these performing acts for the Livespot X Festival.”

The festival is a first of its kind event which is a fusion of incredible live performances; music, impressive lighting, special acts, and immersive experiences, all rolled into one high-octane event which promises to deliver an unprecedented level of quality which Livespot360 is known for.

