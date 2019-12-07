Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region Division One runners up Talen Vision have called for the suspension of regional administrator Augustine Ndlovu for allegedly being highly compromised.

Ndlovu has been Southern Region administrator since 1989.

In a letter to Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse, Talen Vision Chief Operating Officer Brian Moyo called on the mother-body to censure Ndlovu and appoint an independent body to verify the yellow cards issue where they claim regional winners, Bulawayo City used suspended players on their way to the crown which comes with promotion to the Premier Soccer League.

“We have tried to request the region to appoint an independent verification board (or the disciplinary committee) to act on our matter but it seems the administrator or the whole board are compromised and trying by all means to cover up the matter as they are both acting as the judicial board and raising unnecessary technicalities to cover their possible misdeeds,” wrote Moyo.

He said their request to access the files and verify for themselves has been in vain adding that all correspondence to Zifa (Southern Region) and their subsequent responses clearly show their (Zifa) involvement in this saga “hence denying us a chance to be heard and also denying us the chance to inspect the file”.

“Their resistance and the overlapping of their mandate points out to their involvement,” said Moyo. He said as a club there were ‘afraid’ that the records will be tampered with by the board and the ‘highly compromised’ administrator.

“We kindly request your good office to have the safe keeping of the records to be handed over to an independent verification body. We also request that the board should be given a chance to have every referee to explain his match report to avoid a clear foreseen attempt to manipulate by the board and the office. A humble request is for your office to:

a) Appoint an independent verification body.

b) take custody of the files from the administrator and referees’ body

c) suspend the administrator from the office until finalisation of the matter

d) facilitate for every referee to explain his or her match report where inconsistencies are detected

e) not to declare a winner from the Southern Region until the matter is finalised

f) not to provide the PSL with a winner from the Southern Region until the matter is finalised,” reads the letter.