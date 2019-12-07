Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

EMAKHANDENI Tennis Club chairman Witness Jiyane has embarked on a development programme aimed at producing tennis stars in Bulawayo schools.

The objective of this programme is to identify and develop tennis talent amongst the youth in schools.

“In developing tennis, we cannot do this in tournaments only. Our vision as Emakhandeni Tennis Club is to develop tennis in marginalised areas. We have got a development programme that is going on right now. Unfortunately, we are being hindered by financial resources to pay the coaches in doing these programmes,” said Jiyane.

He said they have since decided to rope in teachers.

“We teach them basic tennis skills. At Luveve primary school there is a teacher named Thobelani Khumalo, we taught her basic techniques and she has conducted training sessions there,” he said.

The club recently held an Emakhandeni Tennis Open where young tennis players across Zimbabwe came and took part in the event.

In the 90s, Emakhandeni Tennis Club produced several stars in the sport that went on to play for the country while being awarded scholarships abroad. During that period, the club produced the likes of Noel Wadawu, the late Dumiso Khumalo, Gloria Mpala, and Fadzai Madzimbamuto, among others.

The club’s mission is to introduce and popularise tennis to as many children as possible.