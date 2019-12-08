style reporter

Innovative Technologies is a multi-award winning information technology services and maintenance, networking and distribution of a wide range of leading information and communications technology laptops, desktops, printers, projectors, networking components, consumables, software, servers and solar systems.

Established in 2006, we are a team of skilled, innovative and friendly craftsmen whose success is attributed by the relationships we have built over the years.

We pride ourselves in listening to our clients, working with them side-by-side and paying attention to detail. Innovative Technologies is proudly an HP Gold Partner awarded two prestigious Southern African HP awards: HP Print Gold Partner of the year 2018 and HP PC Gold Partner of the year 2018.

This year Innovative Technologies was awarded the Platinum Winner for the Innovative Organisation of the Year at the just-ended Megafest Business Awards for the Northern Region.

Vision:

To provide excellent products, services and support to technologically empower people.

Mission:

Making possible the attainment of technological dreams.

Values:

Innovative

The key to our business is providing new and creative solutions to our clients, employees and shareholders.

Dexterity

We always have that quickness of mind to stay abreast with new technology.

Integrity

It is our strong belief that the company is built and will prosper by adhering to high moral and professional standards in the community.

Excellence

Our quality service delivery to our clients and the upholding of community responsibility is always outstanding.

Products and services

HP, Lenovo, Dell, Epson, Canon, Tecno mobile, acer, Samsung, LG, Cisco, Tenda, Mecer, Apple

Why choose Innovative Technologies

We are not after the transaction, but the relationship, we believe that any organisation can transact and provide an immediate solution, but at Innovative Technologies, we go for the relationship making sure we exceed our clients’ expectations to ensure we provide a lasting relational and customised solution unique to the individual or organisation.