Wellington Dengu Herald Reporter

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of reckless driving in an incident where he knocked down a minor, resulting in her sustaining serious injuries.

Trynos Mugwenhi (39) appeared before Mbare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje on negligent driving charges after the car he was driving knocked down Munotida Chironda (3). A medical report was produced in court.

Mugwenhi pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Mambanje remanded Mugwenhi out of custody to allow the court to gather more information on what happened on the fateful day. He is expected back in court tomorrow.

Prosecutor Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe told the court that on September 8, 2019 at around 6pm Mugwenhi was driving an Isuzu KB250 in Southview, Harare.

Munotida was running along the same road and was knocked down by Mugwenhi’s vehicle. Munotida sustained a fractured right leg and left collar bone.

Mugwenhi denied that he hit the child since it was not yet dark enough to impair his vision or for him not to notice activity on the road ahead.

“Your honour I only heard people shouting that I had run over the child but it was not so dark that I could fail to see the road ahead,” he said.

“Maybe that child approached from the side of the road because definitely I did not hear any sound that I had hit something. I then stopped and took the child to hospital, although I was not convinced that I was the one who had cause the accident. Yes, it happened but I showed that I cared contrary to what is being said by Munotida’s parents,” said Mugwenhi.