Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL artist Bazooker of the Kumba Kwedu hit will be coming down to Bulawayo next Friday for a show at the Homestead Centre from 6pm.

The event dubbed the Bulawayo Dance Night will also feature performances from Master Zhoe, Jah Kid, Young Victor, Buffalo King, Sungura Masters, Jah Cyclone and Jah Practice.

One of the event organisers, Terminator Makoni said they were hosting the dancehall show to give a different feel to revellers in the city who are used to kwaito/house shows.

“We’re bringing in Bazooker and other Zimdancehall artistes to Bulawayo as we want people to be merry during the festive season. We noticed that most people in the city were only dancing to house music so we thought we should bridge the gap by exposing them to a different genre that has taken the country by storm,” Makoni said.

“We have about six artistes from Bulawayo who will be there as we celebrate the festive season. Also on the line-up is a very young artist, Jah Kid.”

Preparations for the event, Makoni said are going on well as everything is on course.

“Preparations are going well as everything is on course as we draw closer to the day. All artistes have confirmed that they’ll be there so we’re now just waiting for the day.”

The organiser said they were also planning a mega shutdown gig in the city on New Year’s Eve to usher people into the New Year. – @waynecas