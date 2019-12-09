Business Reporter

ECOBANK Zimbabwe Limited has been named the “best bank” in the country this year at the EMEA Finance African Banking Award ceremony held in London last Thursday.

EMEA Finance is a complete information source for the finance industry in the EMEA region, the combined emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa. It is dedicated to exclusively reporting financial events, happenings and triumphs initiated and influenced by the international financial industry.

The judging panel was impressed by Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited’s trade facilitation prowess, digital empowerment of its customers, together with its ability to leverage on its network advantage on the back of a very difficult operating environment. “This award demonstrates the bank’s strong commitment towards contributing to the economic development of Zimbabwe,” said Ecobank in a statement.

This best bank award is the latest in a series of awards won by Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited. This year and over the last few years, the bank has won several accolades from both local and international organizations.

After receiving the award, managing director, Mr Moses Kurenjekwa said: “We are greatly honoured and humbled to be recognised by EMEA Finance as the best bank in Zimbabwe. This accolade is great testament to our customers’ loyalty and support and also the hard work of all my colleagues in the bank.”

Ecobank commenced operations in Zimbabwe in 2011, after its parent company, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated finalised the purchase of majority shareholding in a local merchant bank.

Meanwhile, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has also been named the “best bank” of the year in 2019 by a leading financial magazine, The Banker, at a recent glitzy gala in London. The giant financial services institution was commended for shrugging off the prevailing difficult economic environment as it helped secure the prestigious award for its parent company, Standard Bank Group. Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe joined other Standard Bank country subsidiaries – South Africa, Lesotho, Zambia, and Angola in ensuring that Standard Bank Group is recognised for the umpteenth time for banking excellence this year.