Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A FARMER from Umguza district in Matabeleland North province on Saturday donated an assortment of sporting equipment to seven schools and community groups in the district in a move meant to nurture rural talent.

Through the Inspire Women and Children Trust, chairman of the organisation Joel Ndebele said their objective was mainly to uplift underprivileged schools and communities through sport and other income generating and charity projects.

“My daughter Patience Ndebele Omijie, who is based in the diaspora formed this trust which has been assisting a number of communities in our province. We also pay school fees for over 200 children because we believe an educated nation is a progressive one,” said Ndebele.

Schools that benefited from the sporting equipment include Samukeleni, Maraposa, Dundubala, Mathonisa, Mahlothova, Ngazimi and Sijauke Secondary School which however is under Bubi district.

“We also have assisted communities like Insusa Youths, those in Lower Gweru, Sabhabha in Filabusi as well as here in Luveve,” said Ndebele.

Cain Ncube, the headmaster of Sijauke Secondary School who received the donation on behalf of a community football team, Mbondweni FC, thanked Ndebele and everyone associated with the Trust for the kind gesture.

“Many a time people in the rural areas resort to unbecoming behavior due to being idle but such donations from Inspire Women and Children Trust help deviate from this. Talent is in abundance in the rural areas and all that is needed is for someone to afford these folks an opportunity to express that and this Trust has just done that, we remain indebted to it,” said Ncube.