Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

HIV Prevention Soccer League held their 2019 prize-giving ceremony at Isilwane Youth Centre at the weekend.

The Prevention Soccer League was formed by a community-based youth organisation, Youth Creative Ideas to fight against HIV, offering different services at soccer matches.

Mpumelelo Moyo of Emakhandeni United was voted Player of the Year and was awarded a cash prize. Top goal scorer Mongameli Mthethwa of Emakhandeni United, netted in 51 goals and was given a hamper sponsored by United Refineries Limited.

FC Chelsea goalkeeper Yusuf Chisara was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament while his gaffer Clifford Nyakutsikwa was named Coach of the Year. The referee of the year was Febion Zulu.

In team awards, Emakhandeni United received $500 for winning the league, while FC Chelsea and Tshabalala FC received $300 and $200 for finishing second and third place respectively.

“We saw that at the end of the day, the team that won the league should be awarded a token of appreciation including second and third place, not only teams but also players should come in the mix,” said Nyakutsikwa, who is also the league’s fixtures secretary.

This is the first time that the league has hosted a prize-giving ceremony to recognise the achievements of players and teams since its inception in 2015.

United Refineries Limited, one of their sponsors gave all 17 teams in attendance two litres of cooking oil and a bar of laundry soap each.