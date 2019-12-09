Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Songstress Lee Mchoney is basking in the glory of her first award nomination at the Skyz Metro FM Awards.

The Afro-fusion songbird is nominated in the Best Female Artiste and Best Urban Music categories. For Best Female Artiste, she is up against Lorraine Stot, Mai Mwamuka and Berita Khumalo while for the second nomination, her song My Qualifier is competing with Msizkay’s Icherry Yami, Zhezhingtons Ungithembisile and Uncle P’s Chocolate.

Commenting on the nominations, Lee, a newcomer on the music scene, said she is ecstatic as it shows progress on her part.

“This shows that I’m growing. It also shows that I’m being recognised on the music scene and the way I’m feeling for just being nominated is just amazing,” she said.

“Being nominated twice also shows my work is paying off as it’s not easy to have people listen to your music out there and acknowledge you as an artiste.”

She said she will be releasing a video for My Qualifier soon in order to keep the momentum.

“I’ll be releasing a music video for My Qualifier which I finished recording just before the nominees were announced. I’ll be releasing it soon and it’ll be a surprise,” said the songbird who released her debut album in September this year.

“Since I released my debut album, everything has been going well. People have been liking my songs and the support I’ve been getting is mind-blowing. This may just be one of the best year’s I’ve ever had,” she said.

Lee is working on another video which she is not sure when she will release. The Skyz Metro FM Awards, whose voting is underway will be held in Bulawayo next Friday. – @waynecas