Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

Twelve more officials of three housing cooperatives have been arrested on charges of illegally selling land in an ongoing police operation to clamp down on fraudulent land sales.

Recently, eight others — four from cooperatives and four who had moved onto land they did not own and which they were pegging — were arrested by the police and have since appeared in court. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the ongoing operation.

“Police have stepped up investigations on all reported cases of fraud involving illegal sales of land in Harare. This has seen a lot of suspects from different housing cooperatives being arrested and taken to court,” he said.

“From Vanhuvatema Housing Cooperative those who were arrested are Andrew Mugomezi (35) and Tendai Mutukwa (36). One suspect is now deceased while two are still at large.

“Those from Epworth Mission Development Trust are Robert Tinaye Chihota (70), Stanford Shadreck Nyemba (72), David Stanley Chidenga (75) and Thomas Musandiri (67), who were all denied bail.”

He said those who were arrested from Pungwe Chimurenga Housing Cooperative are Conciliar Dzitiro (55), Wellington Ngenje (35), Previllege Murebwa (36) and Blessing Matwaya (30), while Jaricha Edmon (56) and Jane Mabota (66) from Hannah Housing Cooperative were also arrested.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the operation was ongoing, and called upon members of the public who were duped by any land baron to report to the nearest police station.