Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

QUALITY Foods FC summed up a successful Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two campaign in style when they won the Division’s Provincial Cup final at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The side who just got a ticket into the Southern Region Division One league found yet another reason to smile when they beat Chicken Inn 2-1 in the final.

Goals from Lucky Tembo and Stanson Khanye were enough to hand Quality Foods the title. Arthur Chinda got Chicken Inn’s consolation.

Quality Foods coach Loverty Mabunda, who has overseen a fruitful season for the side that plays its home games in Nketa 8, is over the moon.

“It feels good to have won this cup competition just after we got promotion into Division One. Coming into this game, the morale in the camp was high and the boys are very excited to have achieved this much this season,” said Mabunda.

The tourney was sponsored to the tune of $10 000 and saw the winner walking away with $4 000 while the losing finalists will get $2 000 with losing semi-finalists receiving $1 000 each for their efforts.

This was the second tournament that was organised by the Zifa Bulawayo Province this season. The inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup, won by Bulawayo City, featured Division Two and Division Three teams and was funded by the Zifa Bulawayo Province.

— @innocentskizoe