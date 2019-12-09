Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly defrauding another of US$10 000 on claims that he was selling a house in Hope Fountain suburb in the city.

Nkosana Ndlovu (55) of Hope Fountain allegedly sold the house to Mr Mqondisi Mabhena (36) of Entumbane suburb claiming that he needed money urgently.

Ndlovu was not asked to plead to fraud when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody on $500 bail to January 15.

According to court papers on November 29 last year Mr Mabhena received a phone call from Ndlovu who told him that he was selling a house.

The two agreed to meet and make arrangements regarding payment for the house.

“The complainant drove to the accused person in the central business district. The two finalised the paperwork and agreed that the payment would be processed the following day,” read the papers.

Mr Mabhena paid Ndlovu US$10 000 cash towards the purchase of the house.

Ndlovu allegedly told Mr Mabhena that the house he had sold to him was co-owned by him and his wife.

He allegedly also told Mr Mabhena that he was on separation with his wife but this had nothing to do with the house.

On October 21 this year, Mr Mabhena was allegedly approached by a number of people who were in the company of two females who claimed to be lawyers who told him that he was supposed to vacate the house as he was not the rightful owner.

Mr Mabhena who was in possession of papers that appeared to show he was the owner of the house felt deceived and reported the matter to the police.

