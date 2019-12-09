Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Still soaking in their first award nomination at the Skyz Metro FM Awards, afro-fusion band, Ngoma Ingoma have just been announced as one of the acts at the Victoria Falls Carnival this month.

The talented band which was formed this year has done very well for itself and managed to surpass most groups which have been in the industry for years by clinching gigs which many can only wish to be part of.

After putting on a great performance at the Harare Jazz Festival some three months back, the band got a contact through which they reached out to organisers of the carnival. After listening to the Amalobolo hit-makers’ music, carnival organisers included them on their lineup which has the likes of AKA, Shekkinah, Prince Kaybee, Djembe Monks, Jah Signal and Tammy Moyo among others. They were officially unveiled last week with the last batch of performers.

The group’s spokesperson, Blessing “Stot Bass” Sitotombe said: “We reached out to Carnival organisers after we got a contact from someone who attended the Harare Jazz Festival and was impressed by our act. The Carnival guys also loved our sound and gave us a slot for this year’s edition.”

He said they are excited as Ngoma Ingoma is the first band from Bulawayo to perform at the carnival, an event which will likely open more doors for them.

“We’re the first band, but not the first act to be part of the carnival. Djembe Monks are also on the line up this year and it’s their first time as well.

“We are happy to be representing Bulawayo with our fellow brothers,” said Stot Bass.

He said the band is thankful for all the support it has been getting from its fans across the country.

“As Ngoma Ingoma, we are so grateful to God and our followers as they’ve placed us on top. It’s less than a year since we released our debut project and so much has come our way. We believe the best is yet to come.”

The band is working on videos for some of their songs. They are also in the process of recording their second album.

“We’re in the process of getting videos done for some of our songs and a second album is in the kitchen,” said Stot Bass.

On the Skyz Metro FM nominations, the group which is nominated for Best song of the year and Best Afro Pop group, said the nominations mean a lot to them. – @waynecas