Harare-based Afro-fusion musician LovemoreNheredzu, aka Lovezh (pictured below), has dropped a scorcher of an album, which he says comes as a Christmas gift for his myriad of fans.

The Wenyama Ngaafare hitmaker, who rose to stardom in 2017 after releasing his first album titled Farainesu, has been dominating local showbiz this year. His shows countrywide were largely oversubscribed.

In his latest offering — a six-track album titled Mwari Mupenyu, The Brave Stars frontman dedicates his success to God.

“In life we need to be thankful all the time. The year is coming to an end and it has been a great one for me since I started my journey in the arts industry,” Lovezh said.

“I have my fans to thank and so I had to put together this new album so that they can see off the year in good spirits.”

In the title track Mwari Mupenyu, Lovezh reminds his fans about the greatness of God and encourages them to put him first in all they do.

Other tracks in the latest album that have been mesmerising fans across the country are Wepamoyowangu Vanavemu Zimbabwe, Mukadziwenyoka and Elengina.

Lovezh has had a number of collaborations with various artists. He partnered Somandla Ndebele in the hit Dzidzanai and also released another collaboration with Jean Masters on a track titled I Love You. With Mark Ngwazi, Lovezh produced another hit song Ndinemuvhunzo.

It was perhaps his collaboration with Andy Muridzo, which produced the hit Ndinopindapesepese which tops the list.