Music is a very powerful medium in society and gospel musician Emma Mutisi (pictured) believes she has a big role to play in her community as far as giving a lifeline to the underprivileged members of her community is concerned.

Mai Mutisi, as she is affectionately known, told Standard Style that apart from using music to preach, she would also want to use her position as a role model to reach out to disadvantaged members of the community.

A member of the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe, Mai Mutisi said she would like to use music to spread the gospel to everyone, Christians and non-Christians.

“I will provide groceries and clothes during this coming festive season as I always do so that the underprivileged members of our society can also enjoy the holiday with smiles on their faces,” she said.

Mai Mutisi recently released her second album titled Mwari Vanonzwa and she said she sings as a way of spreading the Word.

“My music is all about preaching the Word. I sing to console, I sing to give hope to the hopeless and I sing to spread the Word,” she said.

“Very soon I will be holding shows for free so that I reach as many people as possible.”

She said she was also working on videos of songs from her latest album.

“My first album was Usacheme, which I did in 2017 although I had started singing in 2002 in church choirs. The first album had several videos and it was well supported by colleagues in church as well as radio stations,” she said.

On her first album, the gospel crooner features Blessing Shumba on the track Chiedza.

She said her upbringing in a Christian family inspired her to use music as a medium of spreading the Word.

“I grew up in a Christian environment, hence my decision to use music as a way of preaching,” she said.

Mwari Vanonzwa was produced at Kunashe Studios and Bishh Studios and Mai Mutisi composed all the songs on the album.

Songs on her latest offering include Denga, Muranda WaKandasi, Zvichanaka Chete, Aripiko Jesu, Mwari Vanonzwa, Wanetswa Neiko, Tinodanana, Ndakarwirwa and Mumoyo Ndoshuvira.