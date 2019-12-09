Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Talen Vision 0-1 ZPC Hwange

ZPC Hwange are the 2019 John Landa Nkomo Division One Memorial Cup Champions after they stunned defending champions Talen Vision at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The electricity generators walked away $3 000 richer after the hard-fought victory with Talen Vision getting $2 500.

Vision, pipped by rivals Bulawayo City to the league title recently, were hoping to end the season with a piece of silverware but a Polite Mwenda own goal with 20 minutes of the start ended their title hopes.

Having got into the lead, ZPC Hwange were firm in defence for the next 70 minutes. Talen Vision will feel they should have won the game that they fully dominated but a stubborn ZPC Hwange had other ideas.

The visitors were also helped by the host’s impotence in front of goal. Leading the Talen Vision attack the trio of Grey Kufandada, Obadiah Tarumbwa and Mlungisi Ncube took turns to either miss the target completely or find the woodwork.

With ten minutes to play, Tarumbwa almost scored a Prince Dube Chibuku Cup final replica but his effort failed to cross the line. Despite a late onslaught on the visitors’ goal, the hosts held on to their lead.

ZPC Hwange coach Njabulo Dube was thrilled with the victory.

“l am happy that boys implemented the strategy that we had put in place. We knew they would come at us so it was important for us to get an early goal and try to catch them on the counter from then on. We are very excited as a club this is a very good way of ending the season,” said Dube.

His opposite number Mark Mathe, who again took charge in the absence of Mkhuphali Masuku, said:

“ All l can say is this was a painful way of losing a cup final, miscommunication at the back cost us the game. We tried everything and even changed formations in the second half but our major problem today was poor decision making in the final third.”

