Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THREE people died on the spot while six including Hwange Central Member of Parliament and MDC Alliance national spokesperson Mr Daniel Molokele were injured in three separate accidents along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

The accidents in which five others escaped unscathed, occurred at different points of the highway last week.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi however said he was yet to get details of the accidents.

The three who have been identified as Calvin Tsangira (20), Blessed Munkuli (21) and Plaxedes Muza (22) all from Mkhosana died on Sunday night after a Toyota Corolla driven by Tsangira allegedly veered off the road to the right and then left before hitting a tree. Shepherd Bandera (25) who survived the accident, suffered head and chest injuries and is admitted to Victoria Falls Hospital.

The four friends had gone on a joy ride to Hwange when the accident occurred.

The accident occurred near Lubangwe on the Hwange-Victoria Falls road.

Hwange MP Mr Molokele (44) of Baobab in Hwange, allegedly drove into a ditch as he tried to avoid a herd of cattle near Kenmaur in Lupane last Friday. “I came a across a herd of cattle and as I tried to avoid the cattle, the car swerved to the left and overturned before landing on its side in a ditch. Our road has turned dangerous because of both wild animals and livestock. We need urgent measures like fencing the whole stretch from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls,” he said.

Mr Molokele escaped with minor injuries.

The other accident involved former Hwange District Development Coordinator (then District Administrator) Mr Honye Herbert Sansole who sideswiped another vehicle driven by Ms Precious Nyamutsika (25) from Milton High School in Bulawayo.

On Monday last week, Mr Sansole (74) from Dingane Chihoto in Hwange was driving towards Hwange with three passengers on board when he allegedly sideswiped Ms Nyamutsika’s car resulting in his Mitsubishi Colt veering off the road before overturning and landing on its left side near Halfway.

Ms Nyamutsika was driving towards Bulawayo with four passengers on board and all escaped unhurt.

She had allegedly slowed down after an oncoming car dazzled her. Mr Sansole had three passengers on board and all were injured and were rushed to hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, tourism players in Matabeleland North have appealed for an urgent rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road which they said was now a death trap and scaring away tourists.

The tourism stakeholders, under the banner of Team Tourism met last week at Robins Camp where they appealed to Government to attend to the road before the festive season.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza last week said rehabilitation of the road was top priority.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza last week said rehabilitation of the road was top priority.

He said Treasury had allocated some funds and his ministry was waiting for disbursement. He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the recent Africa Transport Policy Programme (SSATP) annual general