Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A MAN from Kezi is on the run after he allegedly tried to shoot his former domestic worker with a pistol for ‘stealing’ his property.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday last week at Halale Village in Nathisa, Matobo.

He said Francis Dube from Duta Farm in Kezi attempted to shoot Sitshengisiwe Ncube (50) after accusing her of stealing his ox-drawn plough and a brick moulder while she was working for him.

“I can confirm that we recorded an attempted murder case which occurred in Halale Village in Nathisa. The suspect Francis Dube went to Sitshengisiwe Ncube’s homestead. He accused her of stealing an ox-drawn plough and a brick moulder from him.

“He demanded his property back but she refused. Dube retrieved a pistol from his car and fired a shot at Ncube but missed after she hid behind a tree,” said Chief Insp [email protected]