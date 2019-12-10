Gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and others are set to perform at the annual Praise Jam thanksgiving event scheduled to take place tomorrow, December 7, 2019 at the Pentecost International Worship Center in Kokomlemle.

The event dubbed, ‘All that we have accomplished you have done for us”-Isaiah 26:12b will also feature choir Becky Bonney, Eugene Zuta, Reverend Ifueko Charmien and some surprise performances.

Praise Jam is organised by Strategic Communications Africa Limited. (Stratcomm Africa) an international total communication, reputation management and research agency dedicated to using communications as a means of enhancing performance in various contexts.

It offers a platform for all to come and freely praise God for His goodness throughout the year, and ask for his divine grace, mercy and favour for the coming year.

Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Ms Esther A.N Cobbah, says “another year is ending, another decade is coming. Stratcomm Africa is 25. “With Grateful hearts we lift up praise to the Lord”.