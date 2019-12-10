Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

HIV Prevention Soccer League fixtures secretary Clifford Nyakutsikwa has said they intend to become a Zifa affiliate before the start of their new season in February 2020.

Nyakutsikwa feels it’s the right time to be part of the Zifa set up following the successful conclusion of their league that was won by Emakhandeni United.

“At the end of the day, we want the league to be recognised as one of many leagues in Bulawayo. We have put everything in place and want to register as we want to follow the rules and regulations of Zifa so we won’t encounter any problems,” said Nyakutsikwa.

There were a few instances, he said, that some matches had to be postponed because grounds would have been booked by Zifa affiliated teams.

“If we become affiliates to the mother body, it makes our lives better because we will have a schedule of which teams play where and when. That is why we are pushing to be registered by Zifa.”

Leagues currently under the jurisdiction of Zifa Bulawayo Area Zones are the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association, Bulawayo Christian League, Ntabazinduna Amateur Football League and Bulawayo Social League, among others.

Zifa Area Zones chairman Charles Chunda said they would welcome any new affiliates.

“They are very welcome to join us. It shows that the executive understands football because they cannot just play football without being involved with the football association. Zifa is the custodian of football in Zimbabwe, so I feel they have come at the right place at the right time,” Chunda said.