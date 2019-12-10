Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

VICTORY on the last day of the season against defending champions FC Platinum will hand Caps United the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

This effectively means unlike FC Platinum, who need to win all their remaining matches to claim their third consecutive title, Caps United can afford to lose tomorrow to Ngezi Platinum Stars and still be crowned champions if they beat the Zvishavane side on Saturday.

Caps United top the table with 58 points, two ahead of second-placed FC Platinum going into the penultimate round of the season.

FC Platinum, smarting from a 3-0 Caf Champions League defeat to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, will be hard-pressed to keep their title hopes alive by beating Black Rhinos at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

Defeat for FC Platinum tomorrow and victory for Caps United at Baobab will see FC Platinum providing a guard of honour for Makepekepe when they meet on the last day of the season.

Should Caps United win and FC Platinum lose, the Green Machine will take their points’ tally to an unassailable 61 and claim the championship.

Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo, who had to cut short his celebrations to prepare for Caps United’s last two matches of the season which he described as “crucial”, is confident they will wrestle the title from FC Platinum.

“This has been an interesting season where we had our ups and downs, but now our focus is on making sure that we don’t make a mistake at the last stage. Look, we do have control of the title race because for us to be champions we have to beat the champions and that’s what we want to do. It will be a lot sweeter for me to celebrate a double, the Soccer Star of the Year and the league title,” said Ngodzo.

The former Highlanders and FC Platinum midfielder was part of the Caps United squad that won the 2016 PSL title.

Heading to Mhondoro, Caps United should expect a tight game against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“We want a strong finish. I joined Ngezi Platinum during the season and I think the project is coming up nicely. What I want is a strong finish to set a foundation for next season,” said Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Rodwell Dhlakama.

Meanwhile, the top four battle is on, with fourth-placed ZPC Kariba taking on relegated Mushowani Stars at Nyamhunga tomorrow, while fifth-placed Highlanders are home to Bulawayo Chiefs.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are tied on 45 points with Highlanders, but placed sixth due to an inferior goal difference. Dynamos and Black Rhinos are both on 44 points; and all these sides fancy a top-four finish.

Dynamos play relegation-threatened Harare City at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow. — @ZililoR.