Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FC TALEN Vision coach Mark Mathe says his side remains psychologically strong despite league and cup disappointments this season.

Vision were first pipped by rivals Bulawayo City to the Southern Region Division One League title before falling to ZPC Hwange in the John Landa Nkomo Memorial Cup final on Sunday.

Vision lost 0-1 to ZPC Hwange to finish the season without silverware despite being runaway league leaders for the majority of the campaign.

They were odds on favourites to win the league title, but they fell off the wagon following defeats to Indlovu Iyanyathela and Bulawayo City.

Despite failing to find joy in both competitions, Mathe is encouraged by the positives his side displayed during the campaign.

“It has been a painful season, but if you are positive you go back to the drawing board, assess and evaluate the situation and draw positives for the next season, which is what we are already working on. We will remain strong psychologically and try to work from where we left,” said Mathe.

The club continues to insist that it has irrefutable evidence that Bulawayo City used suspended players in some league games in the just-ended season; a claim that has been rejected by Zifa Southern Region.

Vision have also called for the suspension of regional administrator Augustine Ndlovu, claiming that he is highly compromised. – @innocentskizoe