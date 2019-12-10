Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WOMEN in football have heaped praise on the Fortune Fokoza Ncube Foundation for its effort in promoting women’s football in Bulawayo communities.

The foundation launched its inaugural women’s football tournament that was played at Entumbane grounds at the weekend which featured four teams, Biya & Friends, Highlanders Royals, Magwegwe Stars and Entumbane.

Highlanders Royals beat Magwegwe 4-2 on penalties to clinch the title after the final had deadlocked 1-1 in regulation time.

On their way to the final, Magwegwe beat Entumbane 8-7 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 in normal time, while Bosso Royals edged Biya & Friends Academy 1-0.

Mighty Warriors’ coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, who graced the tournament, called on the girl child to work harder for them to rub shoulders with the game’s elite.

“Competitions such as this help in nurturing the talent of women footballers to become professional players in future,” said Sibanda.

Highlanders Royals coordinator Sibekiwe Ndlovu said: “I would like to appreciate the work the foundation is doing for the girl child. We really appreciate such an initiative meant to empower the girl child. I believe women’s football can change a lot of lives out there, hence more should be done to promote the game.”

There was also free HIV testing, TB scanning, BP checks, diabetes testing and condom distribution during the tournament.

The foundation also sponsors the Fortune Fokoza Ncube Juniors Football boys’ tournament, which marked its fourth edition this year.

The founder of the foundation Ncube played for several local clubs, which include Hwange FC, Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Mambas and Motor Action. He’s presently a juniors’ coach at a South African academy. – @innocentskizoe