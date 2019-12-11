Luanda — Angolan singers released an album containing songs on human rights.

The nine-theme CD was released ahead of the 71th anniversary of the Universal Human Rights Declaration, celebrated on Tuesday.

This is an initiative of the Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Mosaiko in partnership with the Angola and Sao Tome and Principe Episcopal Conference (CEAST).

The album features the artists such as Toty Sa’Med, Aline Frazão, Totó, Selda, MCK, Nayela, Ângela Ferrão, Dino Ferraz, Nayela Fat Soldiers.