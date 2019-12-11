Apple’s newly released iOS 13.3 has built-in parental controls giving parents the ability to limit who their children can call, text and facetime (video call). Parents can also manage their children’s contact list.

Parents can also apply a different set of limitations on calls and messaging during the child’s permitted screen time and their downtime hours.

In a new Communication Limits section of Apple’s Screen Time in Settings, iPhone users can set limits based on their contacts. During allowed screen time, users can be contacted by everyone or only by people in their contacts, to prevent unknown contacts from reaching them. And during downtime, they can opt to either be contacted by everyone or only by designated contacts. And if this is set up under Screen Time’s Parental Controls, parents get to choose who can contact their children and when and vice versa. During downtime, parents can also designate which particular contacts the child can message and call — like only mom or dad, for example.

All this means parents can stop children from texting and calling during school hours or late at night if they schedule downtime to run:

The feature also allows parents to manage the child’s iCloud contacts remotely, which makes it easier for parents to share important numbers with their child. But it also puts parents in full control of the contact list, so only they can edit it. Techcrunch

All these features will result in a more secure experience for children and for Apple the hope will be that these features convince parents getting their children their a phone to go with Apple