Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) will bring the curtain down on the 2019 season when they host their traditional season-concluding Liquor Hub marathon as well as an awards ceremony to honour the best performing athletes of the campaign.

Bab chairperson, Manuel Mpofu said all was in order, with 200 athletes having already registered for the race adding that they were expecting the number to rise.

“We are looking forward to a successful end of year event in Bulawayo. We will also have our Bab awards where we will be awarding excelling athletes and administrators in this campaign. We thank Wholesale Centre Liquor hub and Sportzone for supporting us in the development of athletics in Bulawayo by sponsoring these awards,” said Mpofu.

Registration for the Liquor Hub marathon is in progress and can be done at the Wholesale Centre Groceries and Liquor Hub. Registration fees are pegged at $50 for seniors and $30 for juniors.

The race is sponsored by Liquor Hub owner Raj Modi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and MP for Bulawayo South.

Winners of both the men and women’s races are set to walk away with R5 000, while second-placed athletes will get R3 000 and those coming third will get R2 000.

In the juniors’ category the winners will get R1 500, R1 000 for second prize and R500 for third place. In the wheelchair section the first prize is pegged at R2 000 and those coming in second get R1 500.

There are also prizes for the youngest male and female athletes, with R200 to be given to the first young athlete to cross the finish line and R150 for the second.

Last year, 300 athletes took part in the race. – @innocentskizoe