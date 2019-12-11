Midlands Bureau Chief

GWERU residents were treated to an early Christmas treat this past weekend with rare performances from award-winning gospel artist Blessing Shumba and Jiti maestro Baba Harare.

Shumba and Baba Harare were among the performers at the official opening of indigenous company, Homelife Furniture and Electrical Appliances second shop in Gweru.

The shop which has stolen the hearts of many with its Buy Zimbabwe concept had its opening turn into a free family fun day with more performances from Professor Making, Zizoe and hosts Kymie K and Reason.

First on stage was Zizoe who performed songs such as the popular Shaku and Tichironga. Shumba then followed with songs such as Secret, My Season and the popular Ndichauya Nei. During his performance, the atmosphere resembled that of a prayer and worship session in a Pentecostal church as Shumba led part of the crowd in prayer and worship.

Baba Harare on his part, performed songs such as Rita, The Reason Why, Ramba Wakadzvanya and Generator, keeping some fans on their feet while others had eyes on the stage as they did not want to miss his dance moves.

Baba Harare’s manager, Mama Filo said they were happy to be in the city to celebrate the growth of Homelife.

“It’s good to be here in Gweru. The people came in numbers to see Baba Harare and also witness the opening of this shop,” she said.

Homelife Furniture and Electrical Appliances managing director Admire Chikweza was a happy man saying he was glad everything went according to plan.

He thanked the Gweru community for supporting his business adding that his vision is to grow it with locals in mind.

“The concept is Buy Zimbabwe. Everything from the kitchen to the dining, to bedroom is locally assembled and we just had to have Blessing Shumba, Baba Harare and the other artists officially open the people’s shop,” Chikweza said.