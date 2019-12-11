Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE penultimate matches of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season to be played today featuring championship chasing teams and survival fighters could decide the fate of some opponents in the event that they lose.

Two teams, leaders Caps United and defending champions FC Platinum are in a fierce title race.

The two title chasing teams who will face each other on the last match of the weekend have tricky encounters this afternoon, with Caps United away at Ngezi Platinum Stars while FC Platinum plays host to Black Rhinos.

Champions FC Platinum are under immense pressure as they need an outright win against Black Rhinos at Mandava Stadium to keep their hopes of a third consecutive title alive.

The platinum miners are second on the table with 56 points, two behind leaders Caps United.

Knowing that a defeat at home and victory for Caps United will effectively hand the latter the championship, FC Platinum are expected to bring their A-game to Mandava.

FC Platinum will bank on history to beat Black Rhinos who have never beaten the platinum miners since their first clash in 2013.

The two sides are facing off for the fifth time at Mandava, with FC Platinum having won three times and drawing once in 2014.

While FC Platinum battle for an outright win, Caps United will be seeking their first win at Baobab Stadium, where they’ve made three visits, drawing twice and losing the other encounter.

Even if they lose at Baobab, Caps United can still claim the league title on the last day provided they beat FC Platinum.

The Green Machine are on 58 points and should they lose to Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum wins at home, Caps United will head to the final day trailing by a point.

Meanwhile, on the relegation focus Hwange will be axed and become the second team after Mushowani Stars to be relegated if they lose to TelOne at Ascot Stadium this afternoon.

The coalminers are on 33 points and to keep their slim hopes of escaping relegation they need to win, upset ZPC Kariba on the last day and hope teams above them Yadah on 35 points, Harare City (37), Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals both tied on 38 points fail to win their remaining matches.

Harare City have a tight game against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium. Both sides are coming from defeats, with City having suffered a 2-0 loss to Yadah while Dynamos were beaten 1-0 by Caps United. The two teams will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways, making the encounter a potential thriller.

Bulawayo Chiefs have a tricky game against fourth-place finish chasing Highlanders while Herentals, troubled by match-fixing allegations, will be at home to Chicken Inn.

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Chapungu (Vengere), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Caps United (Baobab), Herentals v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), TelOne v Hwange (Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Mushowani Stars (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Black Rhinos (Mandava), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro)