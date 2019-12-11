Fairness Moyana in Binga

Women in Binga have expressed concern that gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated against them is hindering their participation in the development of their communities.

They were speaking during a stakeholders dialogue meeting on the 16 days of activism against GBV organised by Basilwizi Trust and the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development in Chinonge ward on Thursday.

Their concerns are contained in a position paper calling for an end to GBV in order to enhance the participation of women and girls in decision making structures in Binga district.

According to the women, the patriarchal system is exacerbating GBV and preventing them from actively participating in developmental processes.

“Gender Based Violence has caused a web of challenges which include stifling women’s aptitude and confidence-leading to them being ostracised in the decision making processes.

“One of the major challenges are patriarchal attitudes entrenched in traditional African culture which have maintained men’s dominance over women and young women and indicate the general conception of socio-economic and political development as masculine in all the wards,” reads the position paper.

It was noted that incidents of GBV go unreported in the area and district as a whole raising fears that women are suffering in silence due to lack of knowledge of the law and the protection it offers.

Research has shown that violence prevents women and girls from participating fully in spheres of life that include education, work or income generating activities. It can also lead to death.

The women urged local authorities to involve women in decision making while making government structures safe spaces from all forms of abuse and violence that deter their participation.

“We the women and young humbly request that the local leadership and institutions in Chinonge ward must prevent gender-based violence and protect survivors and women and girls who are vulnerable to GBV. We can report to the police when violence occur and break the silence and give support and protection to survivors of violence. Spread information and awareness; help change attitudes and practices that harm women and girls by speaking out against perpetrators. Make the local government structures safe spaces from all forms of abuse and violence that deters women from participating,” adds the position paper.

Traditional and religious leaders who attended the dialogue acknowledged the non -participation of women in development processes arguing that it compromised the progress and general wellbeing of women.