Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

PREPARATIONS are underway for the Bulawayo Christian League (BCL) awards dinner scheduled for December 21.

BCL chairman Lawrence Chataika said preparations have been going well and they will be meeting today to finalise on the venue and other logistics of the event.

“There is a dinner in preparation for our awards ceremony with various leaders from sports fraternities and churches. It will be in appreciation of the various leaders that we had from the referees, churches, players and sponsors for the past decade whom we will give a token of appreciation,” Chataika said.

The BCL uses soccer as a powerful tool to evangelise and win many souls to Christ, providing a platform to showcase talent in churches and communities.

The league held ‘BCL @ 10’ soccer and netball tournament earlier this month, aimed at celebrating 10 years of existence with eight football and 10 netball teams competing.

The BCL sponsors include First Mutual Life, Bakers Inn and Bhiza Chemicals, among others.